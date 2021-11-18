Missy Meharg and Maryland field hockey team set to compete in 20th NCAA semifinal in program history

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The University of Maryland field hockey team has arrived in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to compete in the NCAA semifinals for the 20th time in program history.

The No. 5 Terps will battle No. 9 Liberty on Saturday. It’s the first time that legendary head coach Missy Meharg’s team is back in the final four since 2018.

The eight-time national champion Terps are searching for their first national title, since 2011.

Meharg says that this year’s squad, is clicking in the right ways at the right time.

“We’ve had some amazing teams, but this team is exceptional,” Meharg said. “Because right now the amount of trust and attention to what it is, the plan, and people are playing a lot of different positions. We know where the matchups are, where we need to be, we trust the system and it’s such a privilege to be on the field.”