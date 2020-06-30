West Virginia Power season canceled for 2020 due to pandemic

(WOWK) — Minor League Baseball is officially canceling its season.

The West Virginia Power’s 2020 season has been canceled as a result of Major League Baseball’s decision to not provide players to any affiliated Minor League teams this year.

There will be no games from the 2020 season will be made up in any capacity, according to a statement issued by the WV Power.

The 2020 West Virginia Power season has been shelved. For information regarding our ticket policy, please email zkurdin@wvpower.com.



DETAILS: https://t.co/hn0d67syq7 pic.twitter.com/QrOgnvVeG8 — West Virginia Power (@wv_power) June 30, 2020

The West Virginia Power owner and general manager issued a statement in regards to the cancellation of the 2020 season.

“We are devastated that we will not have any professional baseball games at Appalachian Power Park this year. Power baseball is a summer tradition for everyone in The Capital City and we wish we could provide that to the Charleston community in 2020. However, we are unable to provide a season without players on the field. We are looking forward to welcoming fans to our downtown facility for other socially-distant events later this year.” Tim Wilcox, West Virginia Power owner and general manager

“To say we are incredibly upset is a massive understatement. Since 1987, the Kanawha Valley has featured professional affiliated baseball every season, with the last 15 campaigns occurring at Appalachian Power Park. Our organization’s heart breaks knowing that will not be the case this year. We are currently working on multiple events for the rest of the 2020 calendar year, so we can provide the Charleston community with more unforgettable memories among their family, friends, and colleagues.” Jeremy Taylor, West Virginia Power general manager

The West Virginia Power, along with the Princeton Rays and the Bluefield Blue Jays, are one of three Minor League teams in the Mountain State.