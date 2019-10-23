Mike Locksley “We’ve got those games to the 4th quarter”

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Last Saturday’s loss to Indiana was a tough pill to swallow for the Terps.

It seems like each game, Maryland fails to make the key plays in the 4th quarter. Head coach Mike Locksley touched on that Tuesday during media availability, saying that the blame ultimately falls on him, and that it’s his job as the coach to correct those mistakes.

With the football season winding down to the final weeks of the regular season, Maryland is going to have to find a way to correct these mistakes as soon as possible, as they head on the road this weekend to take on #16 Minnesota.

The fine line for Maryland right now is balancing the development of the program, but also trying to have a “win now” mentality.