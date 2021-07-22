Mike Locksley poised for a big “Year Three” with Maryland football

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With 53 days remaining, before Maryland football’s home opener against West Virginia; select members of the Terrapins participated in the Big Ten Conference’s Football Media Day.

Maryland’s Head Coach, Mike Locksley, shared his sense of positivity; and enthusiasm with the season ahead, highlight the changes, and progress in his program, as he enters his 3rd season as Head Coach.

“It’s really right around Year Three that you start to see the habits, and behaviours that create championship type football.” said Mike Locksley, “And I can tell you, great teams have great habits, and I’m starting to see that from our team, as we continue to develop, and prepare for our ’21 season.”

Maryland returns 85% of their production from last season, according to the Big Ten Network; but lost key players in Jake Funk, and Chance Campbell.

The Terrapins will host their own Football Media Day on August 6th.