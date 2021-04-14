Mike Locksley happy with team depth so far, excited for growth in Spring season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins are 10 practices deep in their Spring Football schedule, gearing up for their Spring Football game on April 24th.

Last Saturday, the team had their first true scrimmage of this practice schedule; in full pads as well, since introducing full pads back on April 7th. Head Coach Mike Locksley said he had the team move through roughly 45 game-like reps, which would account for about half the total reps the team would move through in an official game.

He said he was able to utilize three separate units for their scrimmages, a luxury that hasn’t been available for the team for some time.

“When you break up 85 scholarships, its important to make sure you have enough in each position group.” said Head Coach Mike Locksley. “And its more supply than demand, than just going out and recruiting the best player. Just looking at the way the roster is kind of put together in year 3, and like I said, being able to have a third unit in spring ball, which we haven’t had here in the last couple of years, it’s been good to see.”

With their most recent recruiting class; Head Coach Mike Locksley has been able to enjoy the fruits of his staff’s recruiting efforts manifest themselves in a young defensive core that will look to boost the Terrapin’s title hopes in the 2021 season.