Middletown’s Saylor Poffenbarger reflects on Miss Maryland Basketball award

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Middletown’s Saylor Poffenbarger was recently awarded the Ms. Maryland Basketball, by the Maryland Basketball Coach’s Association.

As a high school junior this past season, Saylor averaged 21.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists for the Knights in their hunt for a state title.

During the offseason, Saylor focused more on her all-around game to help the team, and talks about her experience with Team USA, and how it helped her with how she approached her game this season.