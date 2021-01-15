Middletown’s Saylor Poffenbarger graduates early; will play for the Huskies this season

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) –

Middletown high school girls basketball standout, Saylor Poffenbarger, has graduated early and enrolled in classes at the University of Connecticut.

The University announced today that Poffenbarger will be eligible to participate in team activities and play this season after completing a medical quarantine.

“I know Saylor’s really excited,” said UCONN women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma. “Opportunities have presented themselves that weren’t available for the past. I’m excited for Saylor and her family that they wanted to take advantage of this opportunity and I can’t wait to coach her in practice and have her as part of the team.”

The 6-foot-2, all-state first team guard was ranked at No. 30 in her class by ESPN’s HoopGurlz Rankings.

Poffenbarger is set to arrive on campus this weekend and will wear No. 4 at UConn.