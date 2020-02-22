Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
Veterans Voices
DC Bureau
National
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Takoma Park community hosts Environment education forum
Video
Silver Spring man charged with possession of a loaded handgun and drugs
Video
Silver Spring mother on trial for the attempted murder of newborn child
Video
Stories from Iwo Jima: An unbreakable code that helped secure victory in the Pacific
Video
Weather
Local Forecast
Weather or Not
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Eye on the Storm
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Home for the Holidays
WDVM’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
The Mel Robbins Show
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Cirque D’Or Tickets Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Middletown vs. Thomas Johnson girls basketball
Sports
by:
Allif Karim
Posted:
Feb 22, 2020 / 12:24 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 22, 2020 / 12:24 AM EST
FREDERICK, Md.
Final Score: Middletown 74, Thomas Johnson 37
Trending Stories
MS-13 Gang member gets prison 3 years after ‘unspeakable’ killing
Party brings college kids to polls
Lincoln Ball gets final shot on senior night for Wildcats
Video
Dentist office on wheels is making low-income ACPS students smile
Video
31-Year-Old Man Pleads Guilty To Sex With 13-Year-Old Girl
Tweets by WDVMTV