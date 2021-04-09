Middletown football stuff Walkersville’s chance at a perfect season

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Middletown Knights picked up a 21-7 win over the Walkersville Lion, ended Walkersville’s chances at having a perfect season.

Both teams, along with Linganore High, ended with a 4-1 record; which would open up the possibility of a de-facto county championship opportunity between the top two teams.

Frederick County Public Schools Athletic’s Supervisor, Kevin Kendro; informed WDVM that those two teams, were determined to be Walkersville (4-1), and Middletown (4-1). The decision was made based on record against common opponents, and least points given up against common opponents.

This format was adopted with consensus from the county’s athletic directors, according to Kevin Kendro. Middletown, and Walkersville will meet again next week; for the de-facto county championship game.

There will be other matchups played next week: