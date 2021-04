Middletown’s Gage Queen turns to celebrate, after scoring the second touchdown for his team

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Middletown Knights pick up a tough 26-6 win over the Urbana Hawks football team on the road.

The Knights were up 12-0, following two scores by senior quarterback Gage Queen, with 8 minutes left in the second quarter.

