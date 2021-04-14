Middletown football locked in for one final game, against Walkersville

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Middletown Knights football team are back on the gridiron for one final time, this Friday against the Walkersville Lions. The Knights are coming off a 21-7 win over Walkersville last week, holding the Lions to their lowest scoring game so far this season.

“We need to play team defense.” said Head Coach Collin DeLauter, when asked about what they need to do to repeat that success. “That was one thing we did a great job of Friday night, everybody doing their job, and that’s really the secret to it.”

The Knight’s have only lost one game this season, a 29-19 loss to Linganore early in their campaign. Since then; they’ve rested their hats on their team’s defense, and balanced offense; a byproduct of years of time spent together between all the players on the team.

“This team right here is probably the closest we’ve ever been.” said senior Conner Meyer, “We’ve played with each other since we were four years old, so it’s like – like I said its one big family.”