IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Middletown Knights football program bounced back in the third game of their season, after beating the Oakdale Bears 30-6.

The Knights held a 14-0 lead into the second half, before Oakdale’s Garrett Witt converted an interception into points, with a pick six.

Middletown’s Kadin Fisher, and Gage Queen would add two more scores to the scoresheet, to increase their lead.