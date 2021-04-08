Middletown and Frederick boy’s soccer finish in a deadlock

Both Frederick High, and Middletown prepared to take the field, for the second half.

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Middletown Knights, and Frederick Cadet boys soccer teams finished their match in a 1-1 deadlock, after two overtime periods.

Ethan Fontanot (#10), and Mario Majalca (#6) scored for Middletown, and Frederick respectively.

With seven minutes left in the game, a jarring incident shook the atmosphere for both teams, and their fans. One of Frederick’s assistant coaches suffered from a medical emergency. Officers on the scene did confirm that the man was able to stand on his own, before being taken by the ambulance.

A scary scene here Middletown High, one of Frederick’s boys soccer coaches had a seizure on the field. Thankfully he got up on his own feet, before being taken into the ambulance.



Match looks to resume again. @WDVMSports @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/9gJzIrTiX5 — Allif Karim (@AllifKarim) April 9, 2021

The WDVM team extend their condolences, and well wishes for the coach, and his community.

Highlights for this game will be posted later.