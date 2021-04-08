Middletown and Frederick boy’s soccer finish in a deadlock

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Middletown Knights, and Frederick Cadet boys soccer teams finished their match in a 1-1 deadlock, after two overtime periods.
Ethan Fontanot (#10), and Mario Majalca (#6) scored for Middletown, and Frederick respectively.
With seven minutes left in the game, a jarring incident shook the atmosphere for both teams, and their fans. One of Frederick’s assistant coaches suffered from a medical emergency. Officers on the scene did confirm that the man was able to stand on his own, before being taken by the ambulance.
The WDVM team extend their condolences, and well wishes for the coach, and his community.
Highlights for this game will be posted later.