Michael Jordan donates $100 million towards social justice

(WDVM) — Michael Jordan, who has been criticized in the past for not speaking out on social issues, made a big statement today by donating $100 million dollars to “organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social reform, and greater access to education.”

In the statement, the Jordan brand acknowledges the Black Community saying that “Black lives matter” is not a controversial statement. “Until the engrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fall is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”