Micah Parsons officially opting out of 2020 season, to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons has officially announced that he is opting out of the 2020 college football season.

Parsons announced it in an Instagram video, citing that he wanted to protect the health and well-being of his son.

In the video, Parsons says he will enter the 2021 NFL Draft, and graduate in December. He says “leaving Penn State with my degree in hand was my main goal when I stepped on campus.”

He will finishes his career with the Nittany Lions totaling 191 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, and 6 sacks. He also forced six fumbles, all of this with just two seasons under his belt for Penn State.

Many expect Parsons to be a first round pick next year, including ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper.

Penn State OLB Michah Parsons, a top five prospect in @MelKiperESPN’s initial 2021 rankings, officially opted out of the college football season and will enter the 2021 NFL Draft, as @Eric_Edholm said he would. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2020

The opt out was first reported by Eric Edholm from Yahoo Sports on Tuesday night.