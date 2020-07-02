Mexican Baseball League follows MiLB, cancels season

(WDVM) — After the MiLB season was cenceled for 2020, Mexico looks to be following suit.

On Wednesday, the Mexican Baseball League announced that they have canceled their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The summer season was scheduled to kick off on August 7th, but the team owners decided that there was no guarantee that the fans and players would be safe.

This will be the first time in 95 years that the whole season has been canceled.