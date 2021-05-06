“..Means everything to us..” Middletown girls lacrosse excited to be back

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – After losing their Spring season back in 2020, the Middletown Knights girls’ lacrosse team are excited to be back competing, for what they believe will be an exciting year.

The team brings back a lot of talent, on both sides of the ball; with a bulk of their firepower coming from their senior core. Offense might be the flavor of choice they cook with this season; a season everyone is very excited for.

“You know lets finally get in, and get a chance to play.” said Head Coach Tyler White. “You know whether or not we’re playing against state members or in the county – its great to have that opportunity just to play, and I think that’s what I’m most excited for – and that’s what I hear around the county too.”

“Obviously this is the sport we love.” said senior Alyssa Daley, when asked about her excitement for the season ahead. “It’s all of our main sports, and we put all of our time into it, and to finally be able to play together; cause we’re all best friends – finally getting back our senior year, with our best friends, playing the sport we love – means everything to us.”