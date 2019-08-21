McSorley making most of quarterback situation in Baltimore

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is playing as the backup to Lamar Jackson for the Baltimore Ravens right now.

Expected backup Robert Griffin III has a thumb injury and is expected to be ready to play for the first week of the regular season.

McSorley has seen extended time in the preseason because of Griffin’s injury. He threw his first touchdown pass against the Packers in his last preseason game, but he has thrown two interceptions in his first preseason games as well.

