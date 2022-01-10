McLaurin & Gibson serve as bright spots as Washington close out their season with a win against New York

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Despite a 22-7 win against the New York Giants on the road to close out their season, the Washington Football Team still finish with a 7-10 record, and miss the playoffs. This is their fifth straight losing season.

Well, this was a little disappointing just because we had a tough stretch, and we couldn’t make hay during that tough stretch because if we had, we could be waiting to see what happens later on today and that’s unfortunate.” said Head Coach Ron Rivera after the game. “The best thing about it though is the way the guys rallied around each other, came out and played for one another and really helped us set the tempo and the tone going into the offseason and going into next season.”

In Washington’s win, two of their youngest stars shined through, as both wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and running back Antonio Gibson crossed the 1,000 yard mark; in receiving and rushing respectively.

“He’s gone through, what, seven, eight or nine quarterbacks, so it’s a testament to him, how hard he works and how good of a player he is. It was kind of a big emphasis this week.” said Taylor Heinicke, about McLaurin’s achievement.

McLaurin joins Bobby Mitchell (’62-’68), Art Monk (’80-’93), Gary Clark (’85-’92), and Henry Ellerd (’94-’97), as the only players in franchise history to have 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons.

“My attention to detail is going to continue to stay focused on the task at hand.” said McLaurin on Monday, as part of the last day of availability for players before the offseason. “Which is continuing to improve each and every year, being the guy that can not just do it once, or do it twice, and not saying I’m great at all. But I think I want to achieve greatness.”

Antonio Gibson scratched 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his two-year career, despite dealing with injury woes, and missing a game between of a positive COVID-19 test.

It’s an even more impressive feat, considering he made the switch to play as a running back, after he got to the league.

“I think that sets a really good tone and template for who we want to be as a football team going forward.” said Rivera, “You need to be able to run the ball and run it successfully throughout the season, but Antonio’s really good. He missed a game, so he was able to do it in 16 games and that was good. It was really good for him.”

“Most people when they get there, they already got that.” said Gibson, “I was just like ‘man stop being so tough on yourself. It’s coming together.’. At my pace. It might not be at everybody’s pace, but it’s showing.”