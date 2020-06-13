McLaurin and Kerrigan putting in work this offseason to improve

REDSKINS PARK, Va (WDVM) — As the days go by, we are slowly inching closer to football in the fall, but as of now, the pandemic has stripped the Redskins of offseason workouts. However, that has not stopped the players from staying active.

Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been putting in the work for months now, ready to show the critics that his rookie season was no fluke.

“I have been working out since the Wednesday after the Super Bowl,” said McLaurin, “It actually worked out in my favor because before everything got shut down, I had two full months where I was working out.”

On the defensive side, defensive end Ryan Kerrigan is coming into his tenth season, and it will be his first time in a 4-3 defense. But the biggest thing for Kerrigan tis offseason is fixing some of the mistakes he made last year.

““Just like some fundamental things that I kind of got away from last year, angles to the quarterback and maybe not changed up my game plan mid-game if something wasn’t working,” said Kerrigan.