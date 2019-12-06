McDaniel’s magical night leads Penn State past Pitt

by: Peter Terpstra

Sometimes, you just have one of those nights.

Penn State guard Kamaria McDaniel had one of those nights – with the cherry on top.

McDaniel led all scorers with 40 points to help Penn State take down rival Pittsburgh 78-73 Thursday night.

According to Penn State athletics, McDaniel is just the third Lady Lion to ever score 40 or more points in a game. She is the first player to score 40 or more since Kelly Mazzante put up a school-record 49 points on December 28, 2001.

The 40 points is a new career high for McDaniel.

