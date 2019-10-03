McCook’s Minute: Shepherd Rams not shaken by competition in PSAC, focusing on what they can control

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va.

Head Coach Ernie McCook spoke about the uncharacteristic start this season for the Shepherd Rams; focusing the conversation on what they can control instead of worrying about the competition in their new conference.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories