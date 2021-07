WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Washington Nationals’ pitcher Max Scherzer will be making the trip out to Denver for the MLB All-Star Game, as he was picked as a replacement for the National League team.

This will be Scherzer’s 8th time making the All-Star team, and at age 37, the pitcher is still putting up good numbers. The Nats ace has a 7-4 record, with a 2.66 ERA and 134 strikeouts.

The MLB All-Star game will be on Tuesday, July 13, with first pitch scheduled to be at 7:30.