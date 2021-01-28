Maryland’s shooting struggles lead to 61-55 loss to No. 14 Wisconsin

Wisconsin senior forward Micah Potter dunks during Maryland’s 61-55 loss to the No. 14 Badgers.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team shot 35.8 percent from the field and made 9-of-30 threes as they fell to No. 14 Wisconsin, 61-55.

Maryland trailed 38-20 at halftime. In the first half, the Terps shot 25 percent from the field and made 2-of-14 threes. After the break, head coach Mark Turgeon’s team stormed back, cutting the deficit to three points. But the comeback effort failed as Wisconsin closed out the game.

Junior guard Aaron Wiggins led the Terps with 18 points, while Wisconsin senior forward Micah Potter led all players with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The loss drops Maryland to 9-8 overall and 3-7 in Big Ten play. The Terps will host Purdue on February 2 for an 8 p.m. tip off.