Maryland’s Mike Locksley focused on building plan for the future of the team past the fall season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With the Big Ten’s announcement on Tuesday about the college football season, the Maryland Terrapins are in the uncomfortable position of trying to prepare for the future.

Head Coach Mike Locksley spoke with the media today, saying, ““As of right now, the rules that we are of the understanding is that we were in phase three here in the state of maryland and with our preparation for the season. You know, as far as specific things, you know, right now, we’re still formulating those based off of the information we get from the big ten, as well as the ncaa, you know, and that’s why we took you know the next few days here as a coaching staff to kind of be able to put together a plan moving forward.”