Maryland’s Katie Benzan is more than just a shooter

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team will enter their first round game for the NCAA Tournament, touting the nation’s leading offense.

A large chunk of their points this season have come from the three-point line, where senior guard Katie Benzan has established herself, as one of the nation’s top perimeter threats, shooting 50.6% from deep.

When asked if she would call herself a shooter, Katie Benzan says “Um – no. That’s definitely just one aspect of my game.”

It’s one aspect – that the 5’6 Massachusetts native – stands above everyone else in the nation on.

But even Head Coach Brenda Frese will agree – that’s not the only part to her game.

“Never had a player shoot the three as well as she has.” said Head Coach Brenda Frese, “But even more so- you know just the need for us to have the maturity, and the leadership, the experience, and the humility, I think is what separates her.”

Her leadership skills were a key factor behind the Terps’ run this season, leading to a 24-2 record, including a 13 game winning streak. But leading the team, was never a goal to begin with; take it from fellow senior transfer, Chloe Bibby.

“Katie and I were speaking – just both of us. I don’t think we came in as that we have to be leaders as such.” said Chloe Bibby, following their win over Illinois on February 17th. ‘We didn’t come in with that mentality that we have to be leaders or something – obviously we were coming into a new team with a lot of new faces. But it kind of just happened along the way as we built trust with each other.”



“Honestly I’m just doing whatever I can for my team to win – cause ultimately thats our – our goal.” said Katie



Winning an NCAA title would be a dream come true for the team, and while Katie, and Chloe haven’t filled spots on the team as leaders; they’ve filled other roles.

“Me and chloe have been identified as the mom and dad.” said Katie. “I’m fine with that- I have fun with that. I try to keep them in check, you know I try to make sure everyone is having fun.”

Of course the Terrapins would love to keep the fun going, and to win it all. But, regardless of the outcomes, for Katie – it isn’t just about the wins.



“You’ve know we’ve built such a sisterhood here. Honestly if we win, great. If we don’t, that’s okay we still have this, and that’s what really matters.” said Katie.

The Terrapins will play on Monday, at 4 PM EST, against Mount St. Mary’s.