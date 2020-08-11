Maryland’s John Tillman gives reaction to Whipsnake’s PLL title game

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – After the thrilling 12-6 victory over the Chaos, the Whipsnakes repeat as Premier League Lacrosse champions on Sunday night.

Thirteen former Maryland Terrapins make up a large part of the Whipsnakes’ squad that worked their way to victory. Former Terp Kyle Bernlohr’s clutch play in goal helped the team win its second straight title, saving every shot in the second half.

Matt Rambo, who led the Whipsnakes to their first PLL title last year, also added three assists to finish with the second-most points (4) of anyone on the team behind MVP Zed Williams.

Maryland’s John Tillman enjoyed watching his guys play, saying, “Yeah proud of those guys, the hardest time for me in that is when guys play each other. You know yesterday there was only terps on one side, and certainly the guys on the other team i don’t dislike. There’s a lot of kids I recruited in there that I respect. But obviously you’re going to – when it comes down to it – family is family. When you got that many its fun to watch and we got some old guys and some young guys.”