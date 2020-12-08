Maryland’s game against Mount St. Mary’s canceled, due to a positive COVID-19 test

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Head Coach Brenda Frese, coaching on the sidelines with a mask on, through the pandemic.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team will not play Tuesday night, against Mount St. Mary’s; because of a positive COVID test in the Mountaineers program.

According the Mount athletics, the result was picked up in routine surveillance testing, which is administered three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

This is the second time that a game against a local opponent has been canceled for the Terrapins. Maryland (3-1) is now ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll, after a 112-78 win over Towson; they are now scheduled for a Big Ten matchup against Rutgers on Monday.

The Mountaineers (1-2), last secured a 72-58 win over UMBC. They are pre-season favorites to win the Northeast Conference (NEC).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter