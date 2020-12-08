Maryland’s game against Mount St. Mary’s canceled, due to a positive COVID-19 test

Head Coach Brenda Frese, coaching on the sidelines with a mask on, through the pandemic.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team will not play Tuesday night, against Mount St. Mary’s; because of a positive COVID test in the Mountaineers program.

According the Mount athletics, the result was picked up in routine surveillance testing, which is administered three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

This is the second time that a game against a local opponent has been canceled for the Terrapins. Maryland (3-1) is now ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll, after a 112-78 win over Towson; they are now scheduled for a Big Ten matchup against Rutgers on Monday.

The Mountaineers (1-2), last secured a 72-58 win over UMBC. They are pre-season favorites to win the Northeast Conference (NEC).