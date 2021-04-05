Maryland’s Darryl Morsell will consider all his options, before making next move

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Through his twitter account, Darryl Morsell announced that he would be considering all of his options; through the NBA Draft process, and transfer portal, before making a decision about his career moving forward.

A Baltimore-native, Darryl won the 2020 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors; in a season where he led the team to an NCAA Men’s Tournament berth behind a late push in the season, on the backs of their defense. In four years with the Terps, Morsell started 108 of his 126 games and scored 1,090 points.

“I want to thank Coach [Mark] Turgeon, the entire coaching staff, my teammates and all of Terp Nation for making the last four seasons unforgettable,” Morsell said in a statement on social media. “The University of Maryland developed me into the man I am today and I will always be grateful. It has always been a dream of mine to play at the next level. … I feel it is important to consider all of my options, including the possibility of returning to Maryland, in order to make a decision that is best for my family and our future.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic; Morsell was granted another year of eligibility for college basketball, as part of an NCAA waiver given to athletes who were affected. If Morsell does come back to the program, he will not count against a scholarship spot.