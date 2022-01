Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo runs with the ball against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. Penn State won 31-14. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Just a little less than a month after declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo received an invite to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Dreams to reality 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ie2a0S3hiu — Chigoziem Okonkwo (@ChigTweets) January 6, 2022

In his final season with the Terrapins, “Chig” started in all 13 games for Maryland, picking up five touchdowns off 52 receptions, going for 442 yards. It’s the most receiving yards by a Maryland tight end since Vernon Davis had 871 in 2005.