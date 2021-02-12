Maryland’s Brenda Frese goes for win No. 500 with the Terps

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – This Sunday, against Nebraska, the Maryland Terrapins’ women’s basketball team, led by Head Coach Brenda Frese; will try to earn their head coach’s 500th win, within the program.

“It just seemed so far away but I think – the thing I am most proud of is – just the consistency factor you know over the years.” said Brenda Frese, when asked about how much a 500th win for Maryland would mean to her. “When you talk about so many incredible players and staff members that have come through this program to be able to keep this bar at such a high level, for several years. I think its a thing that I’m most proud of, definitely reflective of Dottie McKnight, Chris Weller, two amazing coaches that have come before me, you know it’s pretty incredible.”

Under her time as Head Coach, Maryland has captured 12 conference titles and a national championship in 2006, which would be Frese’s first trip to the Final Four. With Coach Frese at the helm, her Maryland teams have appeared in three Final Fours and 16 NCAA tournaments, not to mention 16 winning seasons, 16 straight 20-win seasons and seven 30-win seasons.

“I know it won’t feel any differently once the ball is tipped and you’re ready to coach the game. You’re trying to, obviously, win. Excited to get out and play again.” said Brenda Frese, when asked whether she’s had time to contemplate her career, that led to this moment.

#9 Maryland (13-2, 9-1) hasn’t played since a win over Wisconsin on February 4. Tip-off on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14th, is at 5:00 p.m.