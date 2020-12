COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland basketball’s game against James Madison University, scheduled for December 5th, has been canceled. This is because of a positive COVID test in the Duke’s program.

This is the fourth cancellation for the Terrapins in their season so far.

Their next game is the scheduled ACC-Big Ten Challenge against Clemson on the road, on December 9th. Maryland’s next home game is scheduled for December 14th, against Rutgers.