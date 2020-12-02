Maryland’s basketball game against George Mason canceled because of COVID-19

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Men’s basketball team’s game scheduled for Friday against George Mason has been canceled, because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Patriots program. George Mason announced on Wednesday they have paused all team activities.
This is the third time Maryland basketball have had changes to their schedule, since the season began a week ago. The Terps were supposed to play Monmouth this Tuesday, but that game was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in Monmouth’s program. Towson would replace Monmouth as their opponent on Tuesday, but that matchup was canceled as well; because of a positive test from a Tier 1 staff member in Towson’s program.
Maryland’s game against Towson, is now replaced by a game against James Madison on Saturday, on the road. The Terps have not had a positive case on their team, since the season began.
Maryland had started the season 3-0, with wins over Old Dominion, Navy, and Mount St. Mary’s. Their Big Ten schedule begins December 14th, at home against Rutgers. The Terps will play a 20-game conference schedule, games at home will be held without fans.