Maryland’s basketball game against George Mason canceled because of COVID-19

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Men’s basketball team’s game scheduled for Friday against George Mason has been canceled, because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Patriots program. George Mason announced on Wednesday they have paused all team activities.

We have temporarily paused team activities after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.https://t.co/E6JeGDiWWb — Mason Men's Basketball (@MasonMBB) December 2, 2020

This is the third time Maryland basketball have had changes to their schedule, since the season began a week ago. The Terps were supposed to play Monmouth this Tuesday, but that game was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in Monmouth’s program. Towson would replace Monmouth as their opponent on Tuesday, but that matchup was canceled as well; because of a positive test from a Tier 1 staff member in Towson’s program.

Maryland’s game against Towson, is now replaced by a game against James Madison on Saturday, on the road. The Terps have not had a positive case on their team, since the season began.

Maryland had started the season 3-0, with wins over Old Dominion, Navy, and Mount St. Mary’s. Their Big Ten schedule begins December 14th, at home against Rutgers. The Terps will play a 20-game conference schedule, games at home will be held without fans.