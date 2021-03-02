Maryland’s Ashley Owusu listed as finalist for national award

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Sophomore guard Ashley Owusu was named as one of the five finalists for the Ann Myers Drysdale award; given to the nation’s top shooting guard in Division I women’s basketball, as announced on Tuesday.

The Woodbridge, Virginia native joins Chelsea Dungee (Arkansas), Dana Evans (Louisville), Arella Guirantes (Rutgers) and Zia Cooke (South Carolina). Zia and Ashley are the only sophomores on the list.

Owusu leads the #8 ranked Terrapins, who also boast the nation’s top offense; producing 18.9 points per game, and averaging six assists, as the team’s top point-getter, and distributor.

Owusu is second in the Big Ten in assists, fourth in scoring, sixth in field goal percentage (.492), ninth in assist turnover ratio (2.3) and No. 11 in free throw percentage (.780).

Maryland’s next challenge, will be on the road against #12 Michigan, on Thursday for a 12pm tip-off.