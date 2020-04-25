Maryland’s Antoine Brooks Jr. picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Draft

Maryland’s Antoine Brooks Jr. during an NCAA football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Sept 7, 2019 in College Park, MD. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Pittsburgh Steelers draft another former Maryland Terrapin, selecting safety Antoine Brooks Jr. with the 198th pick in the sixth round.

Brooks will reunite with Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr, who was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round. Matt Canada, who served as the Terps’ interim head coach in 2018, is Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks coach as well.

During his time with Maryland, Brooks notched 27.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four interceptions. He was named Second-Team All-Big Ten in 2018 and 2019.