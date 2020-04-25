Maryland’s Anthony McFarland selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Draft

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. runs with the ball against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Maryland running back Anthony McFarland with the 124th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

McFarland is the highest ranked running back drafted from Maryland, since LaMont Jordan was selected by the New York Jets back in 2009 with the 49th overall pick.

The former Dematha product finished his career with the Terps notching an average 6.7 yards per carry, which ranks third in program history. McFarland’s six games of 100 or more yards sits at ninth-best in program history.