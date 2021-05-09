Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins signs with an agent, leaves option to come back to College Park

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins has signed with an agent, Mike Whitaker, of Next Sports Agency. However, this decision will not hurt Aaron’s chances of coming back to College Park next season.

Next Sports is owned by NCAA Certified Agent, Austin Walton, as Whitaker confirms this will allow Aaron to withdraw from the process, depending on the feedback him, and his family receive.

Speaking with WDVM, Whitaker confirmed Aaron has multiple workouts coming up, leading up to the underclassmen deadline of July 7th, to withdraw from the NBA Draft.

“The NBA hasn’t approved yet, to move to workout guys.” said Whitaker, “The deadline to declare for the Draft is May 30th, so until each NBA team has that list, which will be sometime on May 31st, because they have until May 30th at midnight, and once every NBA team gets that full list of everyone that is in the Draft, then teams will start going forward with selecting players to workout.”

Aaron will receive feedback, based on workouts with the teams, and his chances at either the NBA Draft Combine, or the NBA GLeague Elite Camp. The Combine is scheduled for June 21st, to June 27th, in Chicago, IL. The G-League Elite Camp will take place from June 19th, to June 21st.

“For Aaron, he just needs to focus on showing his playmaking ability, his basketball IQ, his ability to make shots, and his ability to defend, and just compete at a high level.” said Whitaker.

Whitaker confirmed that Aaron should know whether he will be invited to either the Combine, or Elite Camp by June 12th. He did clarify that an invitation could come later, depending on other prospects, and whether they choose to decline their invitation.

“We had a client, Justin James out of the University of Wyoming, in 2019; he didn’t get invited to any of the combines, and he was the 40th pick with the Sacramento Kings.” said Whitaker, “Again, for a player that is testing the waters, I believe for them to stay in the Draft, they may actually want to be invited to one of the Combines.”

The 6-foot-6 junior guard ranked second on the team in points per game, rebounds per game and assists. He averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 boards and had 2.5 assists per game last season, earning him an All-Big Ten Team honorable mention.