Maryland women’s lax ready for anything as season approaches

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s lacrosse team is one of the most dominant programs in any sport at any level.

It will have been 344 days since their last game, when the Terps return to the field for their first game of this season on Valentine’s Day. Maryland will open up a 12-game season at Johns Hopkins. They’ll face each team in the Big Ten twice.

“Since March I’ve really had a lesson in what I preach all the time. Control what you can,” head coach Cathy Reese said. “That’s something that I talk about all of the time with my players. But then, poof, you’re hit with this situation we’re in and I have to be reminded of that myself.”

Attacker Brindi Griffin, who is a captain, will return for a fifth season and will be a leader for the team.

“There are so many unknowns right now,” Griffin said. “Just taking it day by day and being grateful for the opportunity that we do have and just rolling with whatever this season brings us and again just being so excited that we have the chance to play together.”

Senior midfielder Grace Griffin returns as well as the other captain.

“Over these past couple months, I know personally have grown so much and just it’s been a challenge,” Grace Griffin said. “But I mean we’re always ready for something, keeping us on our toes and I’m happy to be back.”

Maryland has won five national titles since 2010, including the 2019 season. They have made it at least to the NCAA tournament semifinals each of the past 11 seasons.