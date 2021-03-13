Maryland women’s basketball wins fifth Big Ten tournament title in seven years

INDIANAPOLIS (WDVM) – After the Maryland women’s basketball team won the Big Ten regular season championship, head coach Brenda Frese called the victory, the first of many goals.

On Saturday, the Terps achieved the next goal on that list, defeating No. 6 seed Iowa, 104-84, to win the Big Ten Tournament title for the fifth time in seven seasons of playing in the conference.

Five Terps scored in double figures, while senior guard/forward Chloe Bibby led the way with 21 points.

“I love where this team is at right now. I wouldn’t want to play us,” Frese said.

After the game, Frese shared a special moment with her father after cutting down the nets. She put the net over his head. Frese recently announced that her father is battling prostate cancer.

After the win, sophomore guard Diamond Miller was named the player of the tournament.

Maryland will now wait until Monday to find out their seeding in the women’s NCAA Tournament, which will be held in San Antonio, Texas.

“regardless of where that number is, we know the body of work that we’ve put in to be ready for what lies ahead. So, for us it’s just a number in front of your name,” Frese said. “But we’re excited about going to Texas, and just being the most prepared team. That’s the thing, that number doesn’t guarantee you anything. You saw that, with a lot of teams here in the Big Ten Tournament. For us, it’s just handling our business and playing the way we know how to play.”