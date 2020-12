A basketball hoop and net are seen at Xfinity Center during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Notre Dame, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team will not be playing Coppin State this Saturday, due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Eagles’ program; per source.

Coppin State had to cancel their game against Mount St. Mary’s; scheduled for Wednesday night, because of a positive coronavirus test within the program.

The game was canceled due to Big Ten Conference policy and out of an abundance of caution.

Maryland will host Towson University on Thursday, December 3rd, at 6 PM ET.