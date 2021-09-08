Maryland women’s basketball update Big Ten Schedule

Maryland guard Diamond Miller talks with forward Angel Reese on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Big Ten Conference announced their 2021-2022 conference schedule for the Maryland women’s basketball team, on Wednesday. The Terrapins return all five starters from last season, where they finished 17-1 in their regular season conference schedule, before winning the postseason tournament.

Their schedule in the 2021-2022 season will feature home games against 2021 NCAA Tournament participants Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, Indiana as well as Ohio State.

The first conference opponent the Terps will face is Rutgers away on December 5th. They will meet the Scarlet Knights again on January 27th at home.

Their only loss in their conference schedule last season came to Ohio State, who they will face twice, once on January 20th on the road, and once at home on February 17th.

In their non-conference slate, the Terrapins will face tough opposition in three of the other four top-five teams in South Carolina, defending national champion Stanford and Baylor, as well as No. 8 NC State, in its non-conference slate.

The full conference schedule for the Maryland Terrapins: