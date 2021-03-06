Maryland women’s basketball team wins the Big Ten regular season title outright

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team finished its incredible 2020-21 regular season with a 21-2 overall record and the Big Ten regular season crown outright, as they beat Penn State 88-61 on Saturday.

As five Terps scored in double figures, senior forward/guard Chloe Bibby led the way with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Maryland’s win was also enjoyed by fans, players families were allowed into the game in a limited capacity – for the first time this season.

“Having all of our family here is everything because we have such a great support system within Maryland here and also just being around each other and our families outside of that,” sophomore forward Mimi Collins said. “So it’s very heartwarming and we love it. So we got to cut down nets and we hope to cut down two more.”

Maryland closed out the regular season on a 10-game win streak, playing all Big Ten teams, winning all but one game by at least 22 points. The closest game was a 12-point margin of victory at then-No. 25 Northwestern on February, 28. The Terps seem to be on a good hot streak heading into the Big Ten tournament, which starts on Tuesday.

“You know really where you look at these last ten games of the dominance. That’s what we’ve been preparing for is March,” head coach Brenda Frese said. “And you know absolutely this is the first goal of many. It’s understanding the big picture, but also within this journey is just getting better every day.”

The NCAA tournament field will be announced on Monday, March 15. The NCAA tournament begins in Texas on March 21. The Final Four starts on April 2.