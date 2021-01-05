Maryland women’s basketball stave off Indiana, behind Ashley Owusu, and Diamond Miller

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Despite a rapid fire start to their game, the Maryland Terrapins battled against the Indiana Hoosiers, notching a 84-80 win over a ranked opponent in the Big Ten.

This is the 11th consecutive win over Indiana, in Maryland program history. The Terrapins have played the Hoosiers 11 times.

Ashley Owusu, and Diamond Miller led the scoring for the team, with 20 points each. Diamond Miller scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half.

Seniors Chloe Bibby added 15 points, and Katie Benzan added 12 points.

“I think we were just ready to play. We knew that Indiana were going to be a tough team, and it all started in our warmup. And we were high, and we were locked in early, and that really just helped us lock in that first quarter.” said Chloe Bibby, when asked about what led to the early success the team in the 1st quarter.

“You know I think its too early where any team is at, in this league. You know I think for us, we want to prove ourselves every time we step out on the floor. And we love to play great competition.” said Head Coach Brenda Frese, when asked about what it means to beat an Indiana team, who were projected to beat the Terrapins early in preseason rankings.

The Terrapins will now prepare for their game against Michigan State, this Thursday at 5 PM.