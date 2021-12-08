Maryland women’s basketball overcomes tough first half to take down Purdue

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In the first half of Wednesday’s game between the No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball team and Purdue, the Terps shot an uncharacteristic 35 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.

Maryland used a fourth quarter surge to close out the game and win, 86-71.

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese said after the game that her team looked more like themselves in the fourth quarter. After trailing by as many as six points in the first half, Maryland outscored the Boilermakers in the final frame, 27-18.

Next, on Sunday, Maryland will visit No. 1 South Carolina.

“We talked about it if we play [a first] half like that, that’ll be, you know, easily a 30 point spread. So we’ve got to come out with, you know, we’ve got to sustain it,” Frese said. “I mean, we came out with a great punch, but then we allowed them back in the game and didn’t sustain it. And so we got to be able to learn through that quickly.”

Junior guard Ashley Owusu led the Terps with 20 points, while graduate guard Katie Benzan and sophomore guard/forward Angel Reese each added 15 points.

“We were disappointed in the first half, but we have to take some lessons and learn from it so that come Sunday and come the following games, that doesn’t happen,” Benzan said. “You know, because we want to show that we’re a top ten team and we deserve to be in that conversation.”

With the victory, Maryland improves to 9-2 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play. After they face the Gamecocks Sunday, Maryland will play three more games on the road. The Terps’ next home game will be January 6 against Penn State.