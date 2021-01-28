Maryland women’s basketball makes statement, pummels Michigan State, 92-52

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Earlier this week, after a loss at Ohio State, Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese said her team corrected its mistakes and was back on track. After a 92-52 win over Michigan State Thursday, it’s clear Frese wasn’t kidding.

The Terps completely dominated the Spartans, taking a huge lead in the first half and never looking back. Earlier this month, Maryland beat Michigan State in East Lansing by six points.



Four Terps scored in double figures, with two more adding nine points. Sophomore guards Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu led the way with 20 points a piece, both saying after the game, the win comes as a response to Monday’s loss in Columbus.



“We just wanted to play really hard and continue to grow,” Miller said. “It’s still young in the season and mistakes are going to happen, and we’re going to take unforced losses but we’ve just got to bounce back and I think we did that today.”

Owusu said the win serves as a message to the rest of the conference.

“I mean we lost so I think teams may underestimate us or think we fell off,” Owusu said. “But I think today was like a statement win that we’re still one of the best teams in the conference and we’re just here to stay.”

Though the season is far from over, the Terps are proving themselves to be a national title contender.



“You didn’t want to see any of us on Tuesday, because we were so disappointed, but you know that’s because, you know everyone is so competitive,” Frese said. “And again, it continues to validate what you already know, we want to do it at the highest level and I thought the players were able to reveal that today.”

Maryland’s next game will be at home on Thursday, February 4, when its hosts Wisconsin.