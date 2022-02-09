Maryland women’s basketball make it six wins in a row, beat Wisconsin 70-43

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Using the momentum from a strong first half, the Maryland women’s basketball team locked up their sixth consecutive win beating Wisconsin 70-43.

Sophomore forward Angel Reese led the team with 19 points, and nine rebounds, while graduate student forward Chloe Bibby added 16 points and five steals.

Maryland held the Badgers to a 34% field goal percentage while forcing 26 turnovers. The team notched a new season-high of 17 steals.

“When we’re using our length, our size, our athleticism, and scrambling, we’re really hard on the defensive end.” said Head Coach Brenda Frese, “I like our effort, and our energy. You see some of that length, with Angel coming out, and how hard it is when we’re contesting every single shot that goes up. Just continuing to bring that for 40 minutes is important.”

Maryland faces a tough challenge ahead as they take on No. 25 Iowa, and National Player of the Year favorite Caitlin Clark next Monday followed by three ranked opponents in Ohio State, Michigan, and Indiana.

“You know Wisconsin was small, and we needed the ball to go inside, and we needed to understand the game-plan.” said Frese, “And that’s how it’s going to be in march. Taking what those teams are trying to take away from you, what they’re throwing at you. And where our advantage is. That’s where our focus needs to be, and be ready to face these top-ranked opponents.”