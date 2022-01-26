Maryland women’s basketball look for series sweep over Rutgers

Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) competes for a rebound with Northwestern guard Melannie Daley (21) and guard Jillian Brown, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Coming off a dominant 87-59 win over Northwestern, Maryland women’s basketball prepare to close out their two-game homestand with a win against Rutgers on Thursday.

The Terps started conference play this season with a 73-59 win over Rutgers, but have had a rocky road till now in conference play. Maryland (13-6) have suffered losses to #5 NC State, #7 Stanford, #1 South Carolina, #8 Purdue, #11 Michigan, and Ohio State in their season so far; looking to build momentum as they approach the second half of the Big Ten schedule.

“We’re moving the ball better, we’re getting up and down the field. Now we’re getting much more time with each other.” said head coach Brenda Frese, on the team’s improvement in the Northwestern game. “You’re starting to see the better ball movement we’re used to having.”

“Getting everybody back confident, that’s the biggest thing right now.” said sophomore Angel Reese, “Just getting everybody back on their confidence level, and playing their game. I’ve been talking to the team, and emphasizing on defense.”

In their last game against Rutgers, Maryland were outmatched on the boards, 35-28 to Rutgers. The largest gap came on the offensive glass, where Rutgers outshadowed the Terps 20-9.

“It’s been a big emphasis in the last two days, is the rebounding.” said Frese, “They really exposed us in the first game, so it’s going to be collective, where we’ve got to make a concious effort everytime the shot goes up, to box out.”

Maryland will tipoff against Rutgers at 7pm.