Maryland women’s basketball is battle tested ahead of matchup at No. 8 Indiana on Sunday

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese encourages players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 66-59. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – It’s no secret that the Maryland women’s basketball team enters each season with the goal and expectation to win the national championship.

The Terps have dealt with injuries so far this season and have faced one of the toughest schedules in the nation. Maryland is 10-3 and ranked No. 6 in the AP poll.

The Terps have already faced four top ten teams in the AP and will meet another on Sunday when they resume Big Ten play, visiting No. 8 Indiana.

“We love to play against great competition and this is what you want in your league is that every night is a battle. And so, for us now, going down the road to Indiana, you know we’re excited,” head coach Brenda Frese said. “They’re a great team. They played a tough schedule that you know, they’re not going to fear us, you know that they’ve been able to take steps in their program that they need to but from our end, I know how competitive this team is, and I know we’re looking forward to the matchup.”

Guard Diamond Miller, who has played in only three games due to injury this season, will return Sunday, per the team.