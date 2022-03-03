INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WDVM) — The Maryland women’s basketball team will face No. 14 Indiana this Friday in their first game of the Big Ten tournament. This will be the third meeting between the two programs this season.

Maryland last beat Indiana 67-64 at home on February 25 in their last game of the regular season. But Indiana beat the Terps at their home, 70-63 in overtime.

“You also understand that game came down to a possession.” Head Coach Brenda Frese said about their win against Indiana. “And they beat us at their place. So it’s going to take – it’s going to require a 40 minute effort. We’re going to have to be really understanding of possessions, and valuing them, and really making the most of those forty minutes.”

The Terrapins are reigning Big Ten champions and will defend their title as the four-seed in the tournament. For Maryland, they would play three games in three days for a shot at winning the title. A challenge that Coach Frese’ team has been battle tested for.

“They know what’s at stake in March.” said Frese, “With this type of season, you win you advance. You lose you go home. So the mentality obviously is that they want to be playing three straight games in a row.”

A large part of Maryland’s success in the postseason will come down to their health and depth. Frese said sophomore guard Tai Kozlova returned from spending time with her family in Russia. She says her presence has given a big boost to the team.

Junior guard Ashley Owusu is still working through the ankle injury that has kept her out of play since February 20. Coach Frese says she is happy with the effort Owusu has put into her rehab process but still needs more work to get back to her true self.

“She has just missed a lot of time, her conditioning level is just nowhere near where it once was.” said Frese, “We’re just trying to be patient with that, it’s at a different level we’re playing at. Just trying to really kind of see where she is at. You can tell her legs aren’t quite there yet. But just trying to get as many reps between practices and games.”