Maryland women’s basketball enter season looking to “complete the mission”

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Members of the media were able to speak with, and learn from the 2021-2022 Maryland women’s basketball team, ahead of a highly anticipated season.

The Terps are coming off a disappointing end last season, with an exit in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament to Texas, despite boasting the nation’s top offense at the time.

“We didn’t finish the season obviously how we wanted to last year.” said grad student forward Chloe Bibby “So having the opportunity to have everybody come back, is just really exciting and everybody is really looking forward to getting out on the court, play together again and reach out goals.”

The Terps bring back all five of their starters, as well as 93 percent of their scoring from last season. Only two players have not returned; Alaysia Styles, who transfered to Syracuse, and Zoe Young, who Head Coach Brenda Frese announced has stepped back from basketball.

The team also welcomes four-star guard Shyanne Sellers, the No. 22 recruit in the Class of 2021, and who Coach Frese says is the most ready among the two freshman, and Emma Chardon from Switzerland.

“Our motto this season some of you have heard is complete the mission.” said Head Coach Brenda Frese, “For us in our post season didn’t meet the goals we had met for ourselves. So for us its the day to day, the details, the journey, to be able to get where we ultimately want to be come March and April.”

Maryland are expected to succeed, as evident by the NCAA’s preseason poll, that has them ranked 4th. The Terps will also prepare themselves, through the tough non-conference schedule they’ve created for themselves; playing Baylor, South Carolina, NC State, and defending national champions Stanford, all of whom are ranked in the top 10, according to the Associated Press’ preseason poll.

“We’ve been working hard since that day.” said Angel Reese, “We get reminded daily about that Texas game and what we did that we lost, and what we could have did better. So I feel like, this season, will have us prepared. We have a tough schedule this year so we’ll be ready for March.”

The Terps host Fairmount State on Oct. 29 in an exhibition match, and will begin the regular season Nov. 9 against visiting Longwood.